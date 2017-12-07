NYSBA Committee on Judicial Ethics – Non-lawyer services: Opinion 1116

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Bar Association Committee on Judicial Ethics Non-lawyer services Fee sharing – Immigration Law – Assistance with translation and information gathering Ethics Opinion 1116 Background: The inquiring law firm practices immigration law and one of its services involves helping clients to obtain lawful permanent residence in the United States, using the so-called EB-5 program. The EB-5 program ...