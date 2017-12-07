Don't Miss
White ex-cop gets 20 years in prison for fatal shooting

By: The Associated Press MEG KINNARD December 7, 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A white former South Carolina officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for fatally shooting an unarmed black motorist in the back in 2015, wrapping up a case that became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement. Attorneys for ex-North Charleston Officer Michael Slager said he shot 50-year-old ...

