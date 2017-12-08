Don't Miss
Home / News / Buffalo man admits to making child porn

Buffalo man admits to making child porn

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2017 0

A Buffalo man has admitted to making child pornography. Duke Jimenez, 34, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara, to production and possession of child pornography. Jimenez is facing a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 50 years, and a fine of $500,000.  Between Feb. 10, 2014, and Oct. 27, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo