Buffalo man admits to making child porn

A Buffalo man has admitted to making child pornography. Duke Jimenez, 34, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara, to production and possession of child pornography. Jimenez is facing a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 50 years, and a fine of $500,000. Between Feb. 10, 2014, and Oct. 27, ...