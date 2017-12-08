Considering options to litigation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Considering the time and expense of taking a lawsuit to trial, it’s easy to understand why litigants should consider alternative dispute resolution options such as mediation or arbitration. “Often when people make the statement, ‘I’m done. I’ll see you in court,’ they never really dig deep into those words and what that means,” said retired state ...