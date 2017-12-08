Former postal worker sentenced for stealing smartphones

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Rochester man working for the U.S. Postal Service got 90 days in jail for stealing smartphones from the mail. Bobby Bullard Jr., 35, who was convicted of theft by government employee, also was ordered to pay $648 in restitution and serve one year supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer. Bullard worked as ...