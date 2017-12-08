Don't Miss
Former postal worker sentenced for stealing smartphones

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2017 0

A Rochester man working for the U.S. Postal Service got 90 days in jail for stealing smartphones from the mail. Bobby Bullard Jr., 35, who was convicted of theft by government employee, also was ordered to pay $648 in restitution and serve one year supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer. Bullard worked as ...

