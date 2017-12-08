Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Jason B.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental rights Mental illness – Sufficient evidence Matter of Jason B. CAF 16-00949 Appealed from Family Court, Yates County Background: The petitioner commenced this proceeding to terminate the parental rights of the respondent father on the grounds of mental illness and permanent neglect. The father appealed from the termination of his ...

