5LINX case moves closer to trial

Numerous defense requests set for arguments

By: Ben Jacobs December 11, 2017

The defendants in the 5LINX fraud case are asking for extra peremptory challenges and private questioning of prospective jurors. Attorneys on Tuesday also will argue a motion asking U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman to order the prosecution to provide a bill of particulars outlining details of the evidence to be used at trial. “While the government ...

