Deeds filed December 4, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded December 4, 2017                   84   Brighton COREA, DEBRA  et ano to COREA, DEBRA Property Address: 69 GLEN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11956  Page: 52 Tax Account: 138.10-1-3 Full Sale Price: $1 WESTFALL PARK ASSOCIATES LLC to WESTFALL MEDICAL REALTY LLC Property Address: 2253 S CLINTON AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11956  Page: 57 Tax Account: 136.19-1-59.11 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili TURNER, THOMAS  to DAUM, VOLODYMYR  et ano Property Address: ...

