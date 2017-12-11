Don't Miss
Home / News / Inside the day that led to Michael Flynn’s guilty plea

Inside the day that led to Michael Flynn’s guilty plea

By: The Washington Post MICHAEL KRANISH December 11, 2017 0

On the day that set in motion former national security adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea and cooperation with the special counsel, President-elect Donald Trump was ensconced at his Mar-a-Lago resort, contending with the latest news from the Obama White House. It was Dec. 29, 2016, and President Barack Obama had just imposed sanctions against Russia for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo