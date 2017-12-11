Don't Miss
Judge warns Manafort: No more op-eds about federal case

By: The Associated Press December 11, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — A federal judge is warning President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that he shouldn't be trying his case in the press. That includes drafting opinion essays published in other countries. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Paul Manafort that his editing of an op-ed that appeared in an English-language newspaper in Ukraine is ...

