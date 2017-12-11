Mortgages filed December 4, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 4, 2017                   95   N/A ROOT, BARBARA J & ROOT, MICHAEL L Property Address: N/A Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $60,000.00   Brockport FTB PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 46 KING ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1865 Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $75,000.00 FRANKLIN, CHANEY Property Address: 7328 4TH SECTION RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9613 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $98,455.00   Churchville ULMER, BRUCE E Property Address: 6595 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, ...

