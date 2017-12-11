Don't Miss
NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Former partner or associate of District Attorney: Opinion 1119

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Former partner or associate of District Attorney Conflict of interest Ethics Opinion 1119 Background: The inquiring attorney works in the law firm where the newly elected district attorney was once a partner. The inquirer seeks to represent defendants in criminal matters in the county. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a lawyer ...

