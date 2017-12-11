State wins lawsuit over Adirondack snowmobile trail-building

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state's construction of wider snowmobile trails in the Adirondack Mountains has been upheld by a state Supreme Court judge. The environmental group Protect the Adirondacks sued the state in 2015. It says cutting thousands of trees for the Community Connector trails violates the Forever Wild clause of the state's Constitution. The ...