Don't Miss
Home / Law / State wins lawsuit over Adirondack snowmobile trail-building

State wins lawsuit over Adirondack snowmobile trail-building

By: The Associated Press December 11, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state's construction of wider snowmobile trails in the Adirondack Mountains has been upheld by a state Supreme Court judge. The environmental group Protect the Adirondacks sued the state in 2015. It says cutting thousands of trees for the Community Connector trails violates the Forever Wild clause of the state's Constitution. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo