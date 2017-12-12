Brett Miller | Goldberg Segalla

Goldberg Segalla added associate Brett Miller to the firm’s workers’ compensation practice group. Miller was previously with Losi & Gangi LLC. A proven litigator with experience handling high-volume caseloads, Miller focuses his practice on defending and advising employers facing workers’ compensation claims in a wide range of industries across Western and Upstate New York.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.