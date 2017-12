Cash Bleier has joined the team at architecture and engineering firm Bergmann Associates. Bleier will be an environmental scientist for the New York buildings group in the Rochester office.

At Bergmann, Bleier will work on phase 1 and phase 2 environmental site assessments. He currently lives in Victor.

