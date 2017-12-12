Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed December 5, 2017

Deeds filed December 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded December 5, 2017                   70   Brighton ROTH, ANNE MARIE to ANNE MARIE ROTH IRREVOCABLE TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 29 2017 et ano Property Address: 1646 CRITTENDEN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11956  Page: 613 Tax Account: 148.12-3-66 Full Sale Price: $1 WILSON, PATRICIA H to AYMERICH, JASON Property Address: 24 TARRYTOWN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11956  Page: 593 Tax Account: 137.05-4-49 Full Sale Price: $95,000   Chili CASACELI, JOSEPHINE  et ano ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo