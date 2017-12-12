Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Barber

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Unlawful imprisonment – Jury instructions – Self-inflicted injuries People v. Barber KA 15-00947 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of unlawful imprisonment, assault, and criminal contempt. The conviction arose from an incident where he forced his former girlfriend into a vehicle, drove her ...