Fourth Department – Personal jurisdiction: Bender v. Lancaster Central School District

New York State Supreme court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Personal jurisdiction Petition defect – Return date Bender v. Lancaster Central School District CA 17-00851 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an action to vacate a compulsory arbitration determination terminating his employment. The initial notice of petition was served before the index number and return date were ...