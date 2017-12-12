Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Personal jurisdiction: Bender v. Lancaster Central School District

December 12, 2017

New York State Supreme court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Personal jurisdiction Petition defect – Return date Bender v. Lancaster Central School District CA 17-00851 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an action to vacate a compulsory arbitration determination terminating his employment. The initial notice of petition was served before the index number and return date were ...

