Gina Godlewski | Roberts Communications

Roberts Communications has promoted Gina Godlewski to assistant account executive. In her new role, Godlewski will work closely with the account service team on the development and implementation of client programs. In addition to growing current and future accounts, she will assist in the execution of marketing campaigns for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Univera Healthcare, Jewish Senior Life and Causewave Community Partners.

Godlewski began her career at Roberts Communications in 2016 as an account coordinator after interning for the agency. She earned a Bachelor of science degree in marketing from St. John Fisher College School of Business. Godlewski currently resides in Canandaigua.

