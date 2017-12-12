Indefinite detention of American enemy combatant at issue again

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The phrase “enemy combatant” conjures up an image of a person, usually a foreign national, infiltrating the country during a time of war, to spy or wreak havoc, or, more recently, fighting for a stateless group like al-Qaida or the Taliban. The government captures the person and detains him, usually in a military prison, inside ...