Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 5, 2017

December 12, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BERRY, JOSEPH D 287 FLOWER CITY PARK, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 Favor: HENRIETTA JUSTICE COURT Amount: $255.00 BLATTNER, WILLIAM R 66 FAWN RIDGE ROAD, HENRIETTA, NY 14467 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $370.00 BRATCHER, MONEICE R 154 FURLONG STREET, ROCHESTER, ...

