Kristin Corsi has joined the law firm of Underberg & Kessler LLP. Corsi is an associate in the firm’s real estate practice group, and will focus her practice in the areas of residential and commercial real estate. Corsi earned her B.A. from the State University of New York at Geneseo, and her J.D. from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.

