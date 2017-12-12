Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal mistakes on labor, employment issues can be costly

Legal mistakes on labor, employment issues can be costly

New family-leave law is one area requiring close attention from small businesses

By: Daily Record Staff Sheila Livadas December 12, 2017 0

From stoking brand loyalty to assembling the right team, small businesses face plenty of challenges. Add the possibility of making legal mistakes, and the stakes get even higher, given that some of those missteps prove to be fledgling ventures’ undoing. Amid increasingly complex regulation, labor and employment issues can be particularly tough for small businesses to navigate. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo