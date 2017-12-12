Maureen Dempsey-Frazer | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces the promotion of Maureen Dempsey-Frazer to vice president of benefits administration services. In her role, Dempsey-Frazer directs day-to-day benefits administration services and compliance for both clients and their employees.

Previously, Dempsey-Frazer was director of the benefits administration division for three years and successfully increased its client base, services and profitability. She is a member of the American Society of Pension Professionals and Actuaries, the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans and is also accredited as a Certified Healthcare Reform Specialist (CHRS) by the Healthcare Reform Center and Policy Institute.

She currently resides in Victor.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.