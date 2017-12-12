Mortgages filed December 5, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 5, 2017                   111   Brockport MARKLEY, EDWINA L Property Address: 16 HIGHVIEW CIR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2655 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $132,800.00   Churchville BUCHIERO, DIANE Property Address: 25 N MAIN ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8014 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $91,000.00   Fairport JOHANNES, VIRGINIA Property Address: 20 MONROE ST, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2508 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $28,000.00 FRYKHOLM, SUSAN BOYNTON Property Address: 112 MIDVALE DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-1230 Lender: ...

