NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Attorney communications: Opinion 1124

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Attorney communications Communication with opposing party – Method of communication Ethics Opinion 1124 Background: The inquiring attorney is representing himself in a litigated matter. Opposing counsel has advised the inquirer not to communicate with him by telephone, but rather to communicate with him only in writing, and has instructed the ...