Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Divorce attorney: Opinion 1123

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Divorce attorney: Opinion 1123

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Divorce Attorney Statement of net worth – Client’s omission Ethics Opinion 1123 Background: The inquiring attorney asks about his ethical obligations upon learning that a client in a divorce action, post-judgment, had omitted an asset from the mandatory statement of new worth. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a divorce lawyer who ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo