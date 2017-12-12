NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Divorce attorney: Opinion 1123

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Divorce Attorney Statement of net worth – Client’s omission Ethics Opinion 1123 Background: The inquiring attorney asks about his ethical obligations upon learning that a client in a divorce action, post-judgment, had omitted an asset from the mandatory statement of new worth. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a divorce lawyer who ...