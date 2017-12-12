Pro Bono Spotlight: Campaign for Justice is halfway to $270,000 goal

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

With a Nov. 15 phonathon launch and the early timing of the Law Firm Challenge, the 2017 Campaign for Justice reached the halfway mark to its $270,000 goal just a couple days ago. “Receiving another $130,000 in pledges by December 31 would indeed make for a Happy New Year at our offices,” said Volunteer Legal Services ...