Brian Curran retiring from Corporation Counsel post

Deputy Tim Curtin to takes over Jan.1

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2017 0

Rochester's  Corporation Counsel, Brian Curran, will retire from his position on Dec. 31. Curran, who has held the job since 2015, will be replaced by Tim Curtin, the current deputy corporation counsel, effective Jan. 1. “Brian will be sorely missed at City Hall and, while I am happy he will enjoy a well-deserved retirement, I will particularly miss his service.  ...

