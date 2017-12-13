Brian Curran retiring from Corporation Counsel post

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Rochester's Corporation Counsel, Brian Curran, will retire from his position on Dec. 31. Curran, who has held the job since 2015, will be replaced by Tim Curtin, the current deputy corporation counsel, effective Jan. 1. “Brian will be sorely missed at City Hall and, while I am happy he will enjoy a well-deserved retirement, I will particularly miss his service. ...