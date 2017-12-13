Corporations Doing Business As for December 6, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. LEAVE IT TO BEAVERS PAINTING Address: 300 LEONARD RD, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 DIGITAL XTRACTIONS Address: 33 MAPLE VALLEY CRESENT, ROCHESTER, NY 14623 ROC COATINGS Address: 439 CENTRAL AVENUE, UNIT 113, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 FRANK PROJECT MANAGEMENT Address: 55 WENHAM LANE, ...