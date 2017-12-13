Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for Dec. 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   ANDERSON, LILA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $44,237.43 CRISTOFORI, GUIDO Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $47,371.65 GIAMBRONE, VINCENT J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,180.06 HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMES E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,221.54 MAS EVENT DESIGN LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,345,955.29 NPR RESTAURANTS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $167,346.00 PERRY, NORMAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $135,617.83 PULLEN, EDWARD W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

