Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Discovery: Celani v. Allstate Indemnity Company

Fourth Department – Discovery: Celani v. Allstate Indemnity Company

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Discovery Insurance disclaimer information – Legal analysis – Investigative reports Celani v. Allstate Indemnity Company CA 17-00407 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained by her daughter when she was injured as a result of being accidentally shot with a gun ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo