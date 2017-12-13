GRAWA President’s Message: A sure way to get you off of the naughty list

‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer and do something kind for those in need. To that end, while attending the Monroe County Bench and Bar Holiday party last week, I had the opportunity to meet several new young attorneys and caught up with others I had not seen in some time. Through some of those discussions, I learned that there is a current shortage of attorney volunteers for the Lawyers for Learning program. At one point the program had over 100 attorney volunteers, but it seems that the number of volunteers has dwindled over the years and currently the program has fewer than 30 attorney mentors. The current number of attorney volunteers is not enough in comparison to the number of students at the school who are interested in or who may need an attorney mentor.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the program: Attorneys volunteer an hour or so a week, during which time they visit Adlai E. Stevenson School 29 in Rochester and serve as an attorney mentor to a grade-school student. Prior to visiting the school for the first time, you will be assigned to a specific student and will coordinate your visits to the school (day of the week and timeframe when you will visit the school) with the student’s teacher or another staff person from the school. If an hour a week is too much of a time commitment for mentors, the program offers the option of splitting your time with another mentor.

When I served as an attorney volunteer, I typically visited the school once a week during my lunch hour. I was assigned a fourth-grade student and during our hour together we would read books, play games, talk and/or go over any homework or subjects that the student was having trouble with. Mentors may also assist teachers in the classroom or participate in one-time events such as the annual backup distribution to students at the school. I participated in the program for a few years and stayed with the same student until she graduated from sixth grade and moved on to another school. My experience as an attorney mentor was very rewarding and you truly do make a very big difference in the students’ lives. The students (and the teachers) are so appreciative of the time and attention they receive over the course of just 60 minutes a week.

If you interested in serving as a student mentor, I encourage you to visit the Monroe County Bar Association’s web site and under the committees tab, you will find Lawyers for Learning where you can fill out a mentor application and obtain additional information about what is involved with serving as a mentor. So if you are concerned that you may be on the naughty list this year, I strongly encourage you to consider volunteering to serve as an attorney mentor through the Lawyers for Learning project. From my own past experience, I can affirm that it is a wonderful program and allows you to truly make a difference in a child’s life. With a new year fast approaching, I hope you will consider becoming a mentor. Happy Holidays to you all!

Jodie Ryan is of counsel in the Rochester office of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP, and president of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys.