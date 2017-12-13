Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 6, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   LAVENDER, STEVEN L 1092 WALKER LAKE ONTARIO ROAD, HILTON, NY 14468 Favor: CLARKSON TOWN COURT Amount: $50.0000 LENEAR, TYQUAN L 85 EIFFEL PLACE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621-4713 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 LEONARD, JAMES T 554 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ...

