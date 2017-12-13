Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 6, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ALADDINS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY INC et ano. DBA BRIO MEDITERRANEAN BISTRO, ROCHESTER, NY 14618 Favor: FLOWER CITY PRODUCE INC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $14,287.66 CHAPMAN, DELMAR E 1264 MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo