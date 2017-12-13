Legal help needed for Hurricane Maria refugees

The Rochester legal community has been helping hundreds of families from Puerto Rico who have fled the island to escape the devastation of Hurricane Maria, which struck in September.

But more volunteer legal help is needed.

Since Nov. 9, a consortium of agencies, led by Ibero-American Action League, has held a one-stop drop-in outreach effort at Eugenio Maria De Hostos Charter School, 27 Zimbrich St. to provide legal assistance to the new Rochester residents affected by the hurricane.

The effort is continuing every Thursday, with the help of agencies such as: Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY), Empire Justice, Legal Aid and the Worker Justice Center.

The work is being divided among the organizations with LawNY handling screenings.

LawNY is handling housing issues; income supports, such as temporary assistance, health insurance enrollment, Medicaid, food stamps, child support and guardianship; and the needs of vulnerable groups such as veterans, seniors, children, victims of domestic violence, homeless individuals and those with limited English proficiency.

LawNY also is tracking the needed services to determine if training of private attorneys would be useful to meet the need.

Empire Justice is focusing on issues in Social Security, special needs children and home foreclosure. This work includes getting and transferring Social Security benefits to New York.

Recipients may not realize that there is a supplement available from the state of New York for those receiving Social Security benefits.

Empire Justice will also help clients with barriers to services for special needs children, including special education services and classroom placement.

Worker Justice Center is providing information and advice on labor laws and rights that differ between New York and Puerto Rico.

The Legal Aid Society will help with custody issues, including advice for those affected by the six-month residency period required before a petition can be filed in New York.

Free legal help also is available by calling (800) 310-7029, a service operated through a partnership between Legal Services Corp. of Puerto Rico, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Louisiana Civil Justice Center.

The consortium of groups running the Thursday events has identified one issue that is outside of the scope of the legal services agencies. Some people who have applied for FEMA assistance, and were informed that they qualified, have never received their formal letters, preventing them from moving forward.

Social Security retirement or disability benefits or applications filed in Puerto Rico may be delayed because the Social Security offices there have lost their paper files and records are not digitized. Their medical records are also likely to have been destroyed or lost.

There are seniors who have chronic conditions and need to receive emergency treatment or placements in this community.

There may also be an issue with having an open case in Puerto Rico closed. People who want to apply for food stamps here will have to close their case in Puerto Rico and show proof they’ve closed their case in Puerto Rico.

There may be issues with family members staying with those in public or subsidized housing for more than a few weeks without violating their leases or subsidized housing regulations.

To volunteer, especially bilingual legal professionals, contact the Volunteer Legal Services Project at (585) 232-3051.