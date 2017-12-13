Don't Miss

Lis Pendens

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2017 0

Lis Pendens A notice of warning to potential purchasers of property that the title to the property has a lien pending. The purchaser is bound by any decrees of judgements resulting from the litigation   US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC WELLS FARGO BANK NA v PORCIELLO, RONALD BENEFICIAL HOMEOWNER SERVICE CORPORATION v HOPE, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo