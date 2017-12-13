Mechanic’s Liens for December 6, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement. HIGH FALLS OPERATING CO LLC Favor: NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION WORKFORCE Amount: $32,451 Property Address: 445 ST PAUL STREET ROCHESTER DHD VENTURES NEW YORK LLC Favor: AJAY GLASS CO Amount: $356,472 Property ...