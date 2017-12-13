Mechanic’s Liens for December 6, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2017 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   HIGH FALLS OPERATING CO LLC Favor: NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION WORKFORCE Amount: $32,451 Property Address: 445 ST PAUL STREET ROCHESTER DHD VENTURES NEW YORK LLC Favor: AJAY GLASS CO Amount: $356,472 Property ...

