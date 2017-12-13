Don't Miss
Home / Law / Men charged in terror plot to kill Muslims want Trump voters on jury

Men charged in terror plot to kill Muslims want Trump voters on jury

By: The Washington Post DEREK HAWKINS December 13, 2017 0

Three Kansas men accused of plotting to massacre Somali-Muslim immigrants have asked a federal judge to make sure that jurors from parts of the state that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump are included in their upcoming trial. In court papers filed last week, attorneys for the men argued that the court was discriminating against their ...

