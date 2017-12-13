Don't Miss
NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Communications to non-party: Opinion 1125

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Communications to non-party Disinherited son of former client Ethics Opinion 1125 Background: The inquirer drafted a will in which the testator disinherited one of his sons. The disinherited son contacted the inquirer and asked her to confirm that she drafted the will, of which the son has a copy. The ...

