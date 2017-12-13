Don't Miss
NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Confidentiality: Opinion 1126

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Confidentiality Prospective client – Information regarding existing clients Ethics Opinion 1126 Background: The inquiring attorney jointly represented a husband and wife in drafting a joint revocable trust. The retainer agreement is signed by both clients and it provided that the lawyer could not withhold information from either client. The husband ...

