NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Confidentiality: Opinion 1126

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Confidentiality Prospective client – Information regarding existing clients Ethics Opinion 1126 Background: The inquiring attorney jointly represented a husband and wife in drafting a joint revocable trust. The retainer agreement is signed by both clients and it provided that the lawyer could not withhold information from either client. The husband ...