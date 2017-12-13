Powers of Attorney for December 6, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. ALLEN, RICHARD W Appoints: ALLEN, RICHARD W ALLISON, THOMAS Appoints: BLACK, KENNETH BROCKINGTON, JOHN Appoints: BURROUGHS, JS BROCKLER, MATTHEW R Appoints: RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS, CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP, HLSS MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST, Appoints: OCWEN ...