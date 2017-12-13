Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for December 6, 2017

Powers of Attorney for December 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   ALLEN, RICHARD W Appoints: ALLEN, RICHARD W ALLISON, THOMAS Appoints: BLACK, KENNETH BROCKINGTON, JOHN Appoints: BURROUGHS, JS BROCKLER, MATTHEW R Appoints: RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS, CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP, HLSS MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST, Appoints: OCWEN ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo