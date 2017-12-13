Don't Miss
Home / News / Rosenstein says he sees no cause to fire Mueller

Rosenstein says he sees no cause to fire Mueller

Special counsel accused of anti-Trump bias by Republicans

By: Bloomberg CHRIS STROHM and BILLY HOUSE December 13, 2017 0

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he sees no cause to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as Republicans hit him with a barrage of questions about what they say is an anti-Trump bias at the FBI and Justice Department. Responding to questions Wednesday from the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rosenstein said he wouldn't ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo