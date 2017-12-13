Schumer pursuing legal options over fake harassment document

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that he is "pursuing every legal path" against whoever circulated a forged document accusing him of sexual harassment. Several media outlets were shopped a document alleging Schumer wrongdoing and listing allegations by a former Schumer staff aide. The media outlet Axios said it had contacted the former Schumer staffer, who ...