Schumer pursuing legal options over fake harassment document

Schumer pursuing legal options over fake harassment document

By: Ben Jacobs ANDREW TAYLOR December 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that he is "pursuing every legal path" against whoever circulated a forged document accusing him of sexual harassment. Several media outlets were shopped a document alleging Schumer wrongdoing and listing allegations by a former Schumer staff aide. The media outlet Axios said it had contacted the former Schumer staffer, who ...

