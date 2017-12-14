Arrest justified by exception to Fourth Amendment

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Penfield town justice denied a motion to suppress evidence in a drunk driving case in August by invoking the community caretaker exception to the Fourth Amendment. On Aug. 5, 2016, the defendant, Jaime Fenti, called 911 and asked for help starting her car. Fenti was at Ellison Park, but she didn’t know exactly where. Monroe County ...