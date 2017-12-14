Don't Miss
Arrest justified by exception to Fourth Amendment

Similar findings more common outside New York state

By: Bennett Loudon December 14, 2017 0

A Penfield town justice denied a motion to suppress evidence in a drunk driving case in August by invoking the community caretaker exception to the Fourth Amendment. On Aug. 5, 2016, the defendant, Jaime Fenti, called 911 and asked for help starting her car. Fenti was at Ellison Park, but she didn’t know exactly where. Monroe County ...

