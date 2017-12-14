Big companies look to in-house counsel to get more involved

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



It’s crunch time for corporate law. In-house counsel at large companies and law firms serving major business clients both are feeling the pressure to cut costs, increase efficiency and prove their value. Corporations are making greater demands on outside firms, scrutinizing their legal expenses and demanding alternatives to standard hourly billing. Law firms are expanding their legal services ...