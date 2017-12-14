Don't Miss
Big companies look to in-house counsel to get more involved

Cost-efficiencies behind trend to avoid hiring outside firms when possible

By: Bennett Loudon December 14, 2017 0

It’s crunch time for corporate law. In-house counsel at large companies and law firms serving major business clients both are feeling the pressure to cut costs, increase efficiency and prove their value. Corporations are making greater demands on outside firms, scrutinizing their legal expenses and demanding alternatives to standard hourly billing. Law firms are expanding their legal services ...

