Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed December 6, 2017

Deeds filed December 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded December 6, 2017                   54   Brighton MARTIC, PETAR A et al to FOLTYNIAK, ISABELLA  et al Property Address: 40 ELWELL DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11956  Page: 650 Tax Account: 137.15-4-58 Full Sale Price: $125,000 SCHULTZ, RAYMOND J et ano to CARR, DAVID W Property Address: CRITTENDEN ROAD BRIGHTON, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11957  Page: 289 Tax Account: 148.09-1-29 Full Sale Price: $15,000   Chili CHERYL ANN F HUTCHINS REVOCABLE TRUST ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo