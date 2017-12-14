Fourth Department – Welfare fraud: People v. Davis

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Welfare fraud Definition of public assistance – Statutory interpretation – Rule of lenity People v. Davis KA 15-012223 Appealed from Cattaraugus County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting her of welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing. The conviction arose from her receipt of Section 8 ...