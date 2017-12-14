Governor: Female reporter’s question ‘disservice to women’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told a female journalist she was doing "a disservice to women" Wednesday by asking what his administration was doing to confront sexual harassment in state government. Public radio reporter Karen DeWitt asked the Democratic governor whether he was considering new policies in light of the national attention ...