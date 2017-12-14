Don't Miss
Home / News / Governor: Female reporter’s question ‘disservice to women’

Governor: Female reporter’s question ‘disservice to women’

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told a female journalist she was doing "a disservice to women" Wednesday by asking what his administration was doing to confront sexual harassment in state government. Public radio reporter Karen DeWitt asked the Democratic governor whether he was considering new policies in light of the national attention ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo