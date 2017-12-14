Judges consider racial bias in drug stash-house stings

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

CHICAGO — The question of whether federal agents display racial bias by staging phony drug stash-house stings overwhelmingly in black neighborhoods is the focus of hearings in Chicago that could determine whether agencies curtail or even abandon their use nationwide. A first-of-its-kind panel of federal trial judges on Thursday began two days of hearings on the ...