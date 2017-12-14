Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judges consider racial bias in drug stash-house stings

Judges consider racial bias in drug stash-house stings

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL TARM December 14, 2017 0

CHICAGO — The question of whether federal agents display racial bias by staging phony drug stash-house stings overwhelmingly in black neighborhoods is the focus of hearings in Chicago that could determine whether agencies curtail or even abandon their use nationwide. A first-of-its-kind panel of federal trial judges on Thursday began two days of hearings on the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo